InventHelp Presents Portable Pillow for Full Body Comfort (KSC-1403)

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's for business or pleasure, some travelers have difficulty getting a good night's sleep when they're not in their own bed. Fortunately, an inventor from Independence, Mo., has figured out how to take the sleep comfort of home along on the trip.

She developed the patent pending TRAVEL BODY PILLOW to provide added comfort and relaxation as easily away from home as at home for a better night's sleep. Lightweight, portable and great for travel, it affords peace of mind for concerned travelers. This durable, practical invention is also user friendly. Other appealing features are convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "In order to sleep comfortably, I need the added comfort of a body pillow," she said. "However, the one I use at home is not easy to transport when I travel."

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KSC-1403, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

