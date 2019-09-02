InventHelp Presents Portable Urinal for Females (JMC-2179)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are often conveniently located rest stops with bathroom facilities along the road, traffic does not always allow drivers to get to them on time. Fortunately, an inventor from Indian Head, Md., has come up with a solution for women and girls in cases like this.

She developed M' DEE KIT to provide females with a way to urinate discretely when a rest room is not available. As such, it affords peace of mind while traveling by car and is neat, sanitary and easy to use and carry in a purse. What's more, this lightweight, compact, portable and disposable invention remains tightly sealed after use to prevent leaks. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was in my car, stuck in traffic for a long time and needed to use a rest room," she said. "Since that wasn't possible, I thought this idea would be the best alternative for any women in this situation."

