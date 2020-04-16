InventHelp Presents Privacy Aid for Individuals Sleeping in Public (OCM-1382)

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate to see people sleeping on planes or in other places in public with their mouths hanging open or salivating," said an inventor from Anaheim, Calif. "Everyone needs some privacy, so I came up with this idea to keep them comfortable and secure."

He created a prototype for the patent-pending MASKOON to provide privacy while sleeping in a public area, such as on a plane, train, bus, etc. The accessory prevents others from seeing the individual with their mouth open or salivating. This helps the user maintain one's dignity while sleeping, which saves the user from potential embarrassment. The invention offers added peace of mind. Additionally, it is designed for comfortable wear.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCM-1382, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

