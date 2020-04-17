InventHelp Presents Protective Accessory for Hair-Styling Appointments (TPA-2917)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a salon professional for 36 years and a salon owner for 21, I felt that there was a huge void when it comes to protecting the client while shampooing their hair," said an inventor from Palm Harbor, Fla. "You would not cut someone's hair without draping them with a cutting cape to protect them. Well, you should never shampoo their hair, especially if you're removing color or other chemicals, without protecting them and their clothes. That's why I developed the patent pending SALON COLOR SHIELD. I was tired of having seeing our greatest asset in the beauty industry - our clients - get upset because their clothes had been ruined or soiled from shampooing color or other chemical processes from their hair."

He created a prototype for the SALON COLOR SHIELD to protect the client's skin and clothing while hair is shampooed. The accessory creates a watertight seal for maximum effectiveness. It safeguards the client from water, hair coloring, perm solution and other chemicals. This offers added peace of mind to clients. Additionally, the invention is designed to be cheap and affordable, as well as easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-2917, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

