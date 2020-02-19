InventHelp Presents Protector for Nasal Cannula (SOG-354)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I use oxygen and found a need for a way to protect the nasal ports of my cannula from contamination," said an inventor from Rio Vista, Calif. "That inspired me to invent this handy and convenient protector."

She developed the OXYGEN CANNULA PROTECTOR, patent pending, to protect a nasal cannula and keeps the nostril ports clean and hygienic. The accessory ensures that equipment is sanitary for use. It remains readily accessible for use whenever it is needed. Furthermore, the device is compact and lightweight, easy to use and simple in design.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SOG-354, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

