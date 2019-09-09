InventHelp Presents PUBLIC SAFETY DEVICE Invention for Police Officers (KOC-979)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way for police officers to utilize their vehicle and body cameras while working," said an inventor, from Moses Lake, Wash., "so I invented the PUBLIC SAFETY DEVICE."

The invention provides an effective way to activate a police dashboard or body camera. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually activate police cameras. As a result, it could enhance safety and convenience and it ensures that the proper camera is recording during an officer's shift. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for police, law enforcement agencies and vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide added safety and peace of mind for officers and the public."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KOC-979, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

