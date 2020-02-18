InventHelp Presents Rail Cover for Hospital Beds (ORD-2723)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been a CNA for over 12 years, and we normally tape blankets to the bed rails to safeguard patients in the event of seizures," said an inventor from Orlando, Fla. "I thought that there had to be a better way to cushion the rails in order to protect patients."

She developed the patent pending BED GUARD to serve as a barrier that goes over the rails to secure and ensure the safety of the patient. The barrier protects the patient in the event of a seizure. The design eliminates the need to tape blankets over the bed rails. The unit fits snugly over the rails. In addition, it offers added peace of mind and is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ORD-2723, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

