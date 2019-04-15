InventHelp Presents Rain Guard for Automobiles (BRK-2461)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate how I get wet even when I am using an umbrella whenever I get into or out of my vehicle," said an inventor from Anniston, Ala. "I needed something to protect me from the rain during this transitional period, which led me to develop this convenient rain guard."

He created a prototype for the PARASOL to enable an individual to get into and out of a vehicle during a rainstorm without getting wet. It ensures that the individual remains dry while opening or closing an umbrella. The accessory also keeps the interior of the vehicle from getting wet. It is adaptable for use with both new and existing automobiles. Additionally, it is designed for ease of operation.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18- BRK-2461, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

