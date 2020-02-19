InventHelp Presents Readily Available Charger Cord (CCP-1473)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed dependable access to a charger cord so that I would always be able to charge my phone," said an inventor from East Chicago, Ind. "I came up with this idea so that I would have a charger close at hand for immediate use."

He developed THE BADGE, patent pending, to provide convenient access to a charger cord. The design ensures that the user always has a charger cord handy to recharge a mobile phone or other wireless device. It eliminates the hassle and frustration of having to search for such a cord. The accessory features a compact, easily portable design. It also holds an ID badge and keeps it readily available for use. Additionally, the invention is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCP-1473, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

