InventHelp Presents Redesigned Bra for Maximum Comfort (WDH-2457)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Bras can be difficult to fasten due to the complicated clasps," said an inventor from Capital Heights, Md. "I know that this makes it especially difficult for individuals with limited mobility to fasten and unfasten their bras. This led me to come up with a better design solution."

She developed "FITTED FOR COMFORT BRA" - PRESS & GO! It is easy to put on and take off. The design eliminates the need to fuss with stubborn hook-and-eye clasps. It provides lift and support where they are most needed. This ensures that breasts are comfortably supported, which helps to alleviate back pain. Furthermore, this bra is ideal for individuals with limited mobility due to age, arthritis or medical conditions.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-WDH-2457, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

