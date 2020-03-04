InventHelp Presents Redesigned Combination Saw (MBC-195)

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a construction contractor, and I invented this idea to make my job a lot easier and faster," said an inventor from Jackson, Mich. "My invention drives efficiency and eliminates frustration. It minimizes the necessary steps to complete a job."

He developed the patent-pending TWO SAW TABLE SAW to allow for straight cuts up to 12 feet. The unit also allows for straight and angled cuts from 0 to 45 degrees. The invention combines the functionality of a table saw and a chop saw into a single unit. It is designed for ease of transport. The design also minimizes damage as well. The tool makes for increased efficiency (faster cutting, elimination of steps). Additionally, it enables the user to make more precise cuts.

The original design was submitted to the Milwaukee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MBC-195, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

