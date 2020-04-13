InventHelp Presents Redesigned Stroller (FLA-3216)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was looking for a better stroller and could not find one that met all of my needs," said an inventor from Deerfield Beach, Fla. "This led me to develop my own stroller, which keeps the child cozy and comfortable, while also incorporating other convenient features."

She developed the SOLAR STROLLER for advanced ergonomics and safety. The design keeps the child cool and comfortable. This ensures that the child does not become too hot. The stroller also offers storage space for food and breast milk/formula, and ensures that everything remains cool. It can be used to warm breast milk or formula as well. The invention ensures that the caregiver can see where they are going while walking at night. In addition, the stroller includes various other entertainment and convenient features.

The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FLA-3216, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

