InventHelp Presents Replacement Part for Older Vehicles (DPH-704)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to secure the quarter glass on the back-seat window to the regulator," said an inventor from Aurora, Colo. "This led me to develop a specialized replacement screw just for this purpose."

He created a prototype for the REAR WINDOW QUARTER GLASS TO REGULATOR SCREW to provide an efficient way to hold the rear quarter glass onto the regulator on an older automobile. The unit makes it easier to replace rusted or eroded parts. It eliminates the hassle of finding an older part. The device is easy to use. Additionally, it is ideal for both professionals and do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-704, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

