InventHelp Presents Rodent Repellent (POO-477)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to keep rodents away from properties," said an inventor from Portland, Ore. "Conventional traps allow rodents to remain on the premises until they fall for them, which allows diseases and infestation to continue to spread. My idea actively repels rodents from the area."

He developed RODENT REPELLENT to repel rodents from the area. The unit prevents infestations from forming. The accessory is designed to reduce the spread of diseases, which provides added peace of mind. The invention offers an alternative to conventional traps. Additionally, the device is easy to use.

