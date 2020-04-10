InventHelp Presents Roller-Skating Safety Accessory (SOG-369)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I always wanted to rollerskate, but I was afraid of getting hurt," said an inventor from Herald, Calif. "I came up with this idea to help people learn to rollerskate safely."

She developed the ROLLERSKATE SUPPORT to help the user to stay upright and balanced while learning how to rollerskate. The system prevents slips and falls. It keeps the user from falling on his or her tailbone. This is designed to enhance personal safety. It also offers added peace of mind. Additionally, the invention is usable by both children and adults.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SOG-369, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

