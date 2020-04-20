InventHelp Presents "Safer" Hand Grenade (ALL-1979)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a hand grenade with additional safety features," said an inventor from Columbus, Ga. "That led me to invent a grenade that would stop deaths caused by friendly fire."

He developed 3FG as a hand grenade that includes additional safety features. This helps to prevent injuries and deaths due to friendly fire. The design offers added peace of mind to nearby forces. Additionally, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1979, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

