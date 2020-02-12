InventHelp Presents Safety Stovetop Cover (PHO-2624)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While safety is a priority for kitchen appliance manufacturers, stoves with burners turned on still have the potential for burn injuries. Two inventors from Chandler, Ariz., however, have found a way to minimize that risk.

They developed the patent pending MEAL GUARD to keep hot pots and pans on a stove from being accidentally spilled, knocked over or touched. As such, it protects against stovetop related burn injuries or death, particularly to children, pets and the elderly. Thus, it affords peace of mind by improving safety conditions in any kitchen. Besides that, it reduces food waste and eliminates the need to clean up spills. In addition to saving time, effort and expense, it is durable, effective, attractive and easy to install and use.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I wanted to assure that children and pets would not get burned by knocking pots or pans off of a stove or grill," one of them said. "I also wanted to prevent meals from being wasted."

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PHO-2624, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

