InventHelp Presents Safety System for Professional Truck Drivers (SVH-171)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a truck driver, I have experienced the dangers caused by improper connections between the tractor and the trailer, resulting in broken air lines and dropped loads," said an inventor from Ludowici, Ga. "I came up with this safety system to let drivers know that all connections are secure."

He developed the J A SYSTEM to let the driver know that the tractor is properly connected to the trailer. The system expedites turnaround time. The invention saves the driver from the experience of inadvertently dropping a load. It provides peace of mind, knowing that the pigtail is secured, as well as the fifth wheel and trailer connection. The system is designed to enhance roadway safety. In addition, it eliminates guesswork and confusion.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SVH-171, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

