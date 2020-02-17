InventHelp Presents Secure Holder for JP Drains (MBC-208)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife has a JP drain, and when she showers there is no way to pin the drain to support it, so she has to hold it with one hand," said one of two inventors from Centerville, Minn. "Of course, then she only has one hand to use for washing and rinsing. This leaves no secure way for the patient/person to safely steady themselves, i.e., no hand to hold a safety rail (the person is often weak following surgery in many cases). We came up with this idea to offer a better way to support a JP drain."

They developed patent pending J P SECURE to offer a convenient way to support a JP drain. The device is suitable for use anywhere on the body. The accessory eliminates the need to support the drain with a hand while showering or doing other activities. This leaves both hands free to perform tasks. The unit ensures that the drain remains in place and does not shift or move. When safety pinned to clothing or a hospital gown, normal movement almost always pulls and dislodges suction tubing from the exit wound, causing loss of suction and functionality of the drain (the drain's true purpose). This requires pushing the tube back in (painful) and resetting the suction bulb (hassle). Additionally, it enables the user to move about freely and easily.

The original design was submitted to the Minneapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MBC-208, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

