InventHelp Presents Self-Defense Shield for Dog Attacks (OCC-1447)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walking a dog can be quite a pleasant experience for pet owners unless they encounter a dog that exhibits violent behavior that poses a threat of serious injury. Fortunately, an inventor from Long Beach, Calif., has found a way to remain safe in such potentially dangerous situations.

He developed K-9 BLOCKER to serve as a deterrent against aggressive movements by a dog while on foot. As such, it protects pet dogs and cats and their owners against dog bites and scratches from an attacker. Thus, it eliminates or reduces medical treatment expenses for such injuries. Since it provides a clear view of an attacking dog, it enables users to react defensively during a potential confrontation. This unique self-defense accessory is also durable, portable and easy to operate. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal concerns inspired the idea. "I wanted to prevent injuries from dog bites, both for pets and their owners or walkers," he said. "This could also be used by mail carriers, package deliverers or anyone who might come in contact with an unfriendly animal."

