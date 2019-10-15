InventHelp Presents Sensory Trainers to Heighten Athletes' Awareness and Promote "Heads up" Playing (NPL-100)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InventHelp® introduces "SPX Athletics," patented accessories that encourage players to play with their heads up.

"SPX Athletics" ensure that the wearer plays "heads up" and sees more of what's in front of them. They encourage the wearer to start using all their senses and not to rely on vision alone. The accessories heighten the wearer's awareness and allow the eyes to focus on the things that matter. This reduces the risk of collisions caused by players playing with their heads down, which is designed to help avoid concussions and other serious injuries.

"SPX Athletics" also enable coaches to see what their players are seeing, making practice time more effective. The accessories are comfortable, low-profile, inexpensive and easy to wear. The wearer can create more or less of a vision challenge depending on how high or low they position them. The items feature a non-irritating, sweat-resistant bandage adhesive for temporary securement to skin. They are made of flexible, lightweight silicone for safety and so that they maintain their form during training. Furthermore, they are usable for hockey, basketball and soccer, as well as more general activities like playing a musical instrument and ballroom dancing.

Suggested retail price: $9.99, plus shipping and handling.

InventHelp® is seeking marketers and distributors in the sporting goods and health & fitness industries. For more information, or for ordering, contact us at 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222; call (800) 851-6030 or (412)288-1368; fax (412) 338-0497. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

