InventHelp Presents Sprinkler Head Genie (HTT-7125)

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to make my job easier, so I came up with a tool that makes servicing and replacing Toro sprinkler heads much more efficient," said an inventor from Koloa, Hawaii.

He created a prototype for the patent-pending SPRINKLER HEAD GENIE to fulfill the need for a new type of tool that would facilitate the servicing of lawn sprinkler system. It would be employed on Toro sprinkler heads---one of the most common brands in the industry. The tool provides a fast means of installing and extracting sprinkler heads for replacement purposes. Its small size would occupy little space in a toolbox. Additionally, the device is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTT-7125, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

