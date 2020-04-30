InventHelp Presents Stepless Transmission for Optimal Performance (HTT-7142)

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Many inventors have tried to design continuously variable transmissions but I have never seen or read about anyone using my idea," said an inventor from Casper, Wyo. "It is time to put my idea out. I was inspired by the different ways planetary gear sets can be used when studying automatic transmissions. This is job related, I used to be a mechanic."

He developed the patent-pending CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSMISSION to provide smooth acceleration and improved fuel economy. The invention eliminates profound gaps from gear-shifting while accelerating for a smoother and more comfortable ride. It also results in faster acceleration from a standstill for enhanced overall performance on the road. By increasing efficiency with stepless acceleration, motorists could save money in reduced fuel consumption. The system lessens harmful exhaust emissions released into the atmosphere. Additionally, the transmission is reliable, long-lasting, and easily adaptable to different types of vehicles.

