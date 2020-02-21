InventHelp Presents Strain-Free Gardening Tool (DLL-3599)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife loves to garden, but due to health problems, she can no longer bend over at all," said an inventor from Forney, Texas. "To lend her a helping hand, I designed a tool that lets her plant seeds without having to bend or strain."

He created a prototype for the EASY PLANTER, patent pending, to make it easier to plant seeds in the garden after the soil has been tilled and loosened, and rows have been made in advance, or the entire garden area has been completely raked and smoothed to make it ready for the planting of seeds. The unit provides a quick and easy way to dig holes, drop seeds, and then cover them. The design eliminates the need to bend over or kneel down, which reduces the physical stress and strain of gardening. This makes it ideal for use by individuals with limited mobility. The design is such that it could be used by anyone. It brings back the fun in gardening. Furthermore, the tool is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3599, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

