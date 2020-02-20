InventHelp Presents Sturdy Upright Trash Bag (HLW-2166)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While plastic bags are popular containers for collected trash, their flimsy construction often causes them to fall over. Fortunately, an inventor from Fort Pierce, Fla., has found a way to solve that problem.

He developed DURA-BAG to free up both hands to fill a trash bag rather than having to hold it with one hand. As such, it provides a quick and easy means of filling a trash bag without having to hang it up first. Thus, it minimizes the chances of spills and the time and effort associated with cleanup. This durable, lightweight and practical item not only promotes sanitary conditions but is also convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "Too often, my full trash bags would tip over," he said, "and I just got tired of having to pick up the spilled contents and put them in another bag."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HLW-2166, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

