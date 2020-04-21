InventHelp Presents Stylish Rain Shoe (OTW-227)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of going out in the rain in my good suede or leather shoes and ruining them," said an inventor from Redford, Mich. "I came up with this idea to provide stylish footwear for wear on rainy days."

She developed the patent-pending SUMMER RAIN SHOE 6 to serve as a waterproof foot covering designed to provide a stylish accessory. It is ideal for wear during the rainy spring and summer. The footwear may be worn to the pool, beach, water park, camping, as well as to a spa or pedicure appointment. The invention ensures that suede or leather shoes are not worn and ruined by rain or moisture. This eliminates the expensive replacement of favorite footwear.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OTW-227, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

