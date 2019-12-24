InventHelp Presents SWING EZE Invention for Toddlers and Young Children (PND-4822)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a child care center and I thought there could be a way for toddlers to comfortably swing in a baby swing," said an inventor, from Folsom, N.J., "so I invented the SWING EZE."

The invention provides an effective way for a toddler or young child to utilize a baby swing. In doing so, it helps to prevent a child's legs from stopping the swinging motion. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could provide fun and entertainment for toddlers. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for parents with toddlers and young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables a toddler to enjoy a baby swing without dangling feet."

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PND-4822, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

