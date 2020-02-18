InventHelp Presents System for Tracking a Mobile Phone (AAD-1337)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "People lose a year of their lives looking for something they have misplaced," said an inventor from Rossville, Ga. "Today, mobile phones are more important than wallets, so I came up with a way to find a missing phone quickly."

She developed the E D L (ELECTRONIC DEVICE LOCATOR) to provide an efficient way to locate a mobile phone. The system prevents the phone from being lost, misplaced or forgotten. This saves the user from having to waste time searching for a missing phone. The invention ensures that the phone can be found even if it is turned off, set to vibrate or has a dead battery. It eliminates the need to purchase replacement phones as frequently. Additionally, the system offers added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAD-1337, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

