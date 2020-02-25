InventHelp Presents the Perfect Deer Hauler (PIT-924)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been hunting and dragging deer out of the woods for 30 years now and knew that there had to be an easier way," said an inventor from Munhall, Pa. "This led me to come up with an easily portable and lightweight device that makes it much easier to haul out game."

He developed THE PERFECT DEER HAULER to provide a quick and easy way to haul game out from a hunting spot to a parked vehicle. The patent-pending device eliminates the need to drag the kill out by hand, which reduces physical stress and strain. The unit enables hunters to travel further into the woods. Additionally, the accessory features a collapsible, lightweight, easily portable design that is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-924, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

