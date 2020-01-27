InventHelp Presents Tool for Attaching Push-to-Connect Plumbing Fittings (CCT-4350)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Having to use my thumb and forefinger to fit together push-to-connect fittings was difficult for me, and I wanted an easier way to go about it," said an inventor from S Webster, Ohio. "That is what led me to develop a specialized tool just for attaching push-to-connect fittings."

He developed the SHARK BITE to offer an easier way to attach push-to-connect plumbing fittings. The tool reduces the physical stress and strain of attaching fittings using the thumb and forefinger. It saves time and effort, and eliminates hassles and frustrations. The tool includes interchangeable tips for working with fittings of various sizes. Additionally, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCT-4350, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

