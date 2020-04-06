InventHelp Presents Trailer Hitch Bumper (AAT-4316)

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "A coworker was injured after walking into a trailer hitch," said an inventor from Pine Mountain, Ga. "I know many people have hurt their legs in the same manner. I thought that something had to be done to prevent such injuries."

He developed the TRAILER HITCH BUMPER to keep individuals from walking into an extended trailer hitch and injuring themselves. The device reduces the risk of cuts, scrapes and bruises. This offers added peace of mind. The accessory is adaptable for use with any trailer hitch. It is easy to install. Additionally, the device can be decorated with sports-team logos.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4316, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

