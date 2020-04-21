InventHelp Presents Training Guide for Pitchers (SFO-671)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I used to pitch, and now I watch my nephew pitch as well," said an inventor from Oakland, Calif. "I came up with this idea to help him learn to throw properly without injuring his arm."

He created a prototype for the PITCH ASSIST to serve as a portable guide that could be adjusted to indicate where a pitcher's front foot should land during delivery/follow-through. This ensures that the pitcher's body is square to home plate when delivering the ball, as well as during follow-through. The invention improves the pitcher's mechanics. It increases velocity, accuracy, and control, which improves performance in game situations. The device also reduces stress and strain on the pitcher's arm and shoulders. Additionally, it prevents discomfort, improves endurance, and lessens the risk of injuries.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SFO-671, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

