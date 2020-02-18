InventHelp Presents Truck-Load Signaling System (ORD-2652)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "It is time-consuming having to open the doors on the trailer and perform visual inspections to see if the trailer is loaded, empty or has the correct load," said an inventor from Port Orange, Fla. "To provide a quicker, easier solution, I came up with this simple visual solution."

He developed the patent pending KNOW WHICH SYSTEM to inform the user which trailer is empty or loaded, as well as if the load is correct or incorrect. The system eliminates the need to open the doors and perform a visual inspection. This saves time and effort, and does away with guesswork and confusion. The invention improves on-the-job productivity. In addition, the device is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ORD-2652, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

