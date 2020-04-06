InventHelp Presents Vehicle Protector for Use in Crowded Parking Lots (AAT-4333)

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was looking for a better way to protect my vehicle against dings, dents and scratches while it was parked in crowded lots," said an inventor from Lawrenceville, Ga. "I came up with this easily accessible protector to keep my vehicle safe."

He developed the MORRIS INVENTION to protect a parked vehicle against strikes by the swinging doors of adjacent vehicles. The accessory safeguards against dents, dings and scratches. This eliminates the need for costly repairs, which offers added peace of mind. The device is quick and easy to attach and remove. Additionally, it is adaptable for use with any new or existing vehicle.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4333, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

