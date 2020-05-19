InventHelp Presents Versatile Athletic Water Shoes (AUP-1152)

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Austin, Tex., wanted to fulfill the need for aquatic athletic feet coverings that add significant propulsion and a stronger kick.

The patent-pending SMART WATER SHOES has a two-in-one design that is comfortable, versatile, novel and fashionable. They protect one's feet from coming into contact with sharp objects and hot sand and concrete. They also aid in those learning how to swim. Additionally, they provide added safety. They are perfect for swimming, enjoying a water slide park, going to the beach, tubing, boating as well as walking in shallow water.

"I was at a river tubing and I had to help people from drowning and that experience gave me this idea," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AUP-1152. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

