InventHelp Presents Wound-Cleaning Device (FLA-3217)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife had colon cancer surgery and needed her wound to be kept clean and dry," said an inventor from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. "I came up with this idea as an efficient and convenient way to clean a wound to promote proper healing."

She developed the patent-pending JENIRATOR to provide an easy way to clean out fluid from a wound. The accessory keeps the wound clean and dry. this helps to ensure that the wound heals properly. the unit is designed to be affordable and easy to use. In addition, it is portable and rechargeable.

The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FLA-3217, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

