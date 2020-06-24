Inventhelp Prevents Combination Safety Device (FED-2171)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Seattle, Wash., wanted to fulfill the need for a multipurpose emergency product to safeguard users in a variety of dangerous situations.

The C-PELB CAR's dual uses increase safety in the event of a flood or accident. The combination unit would be grabbed quickly, and pinpoint the exact location, without fumbling around in panic. It also offers the chance of a rescue even in dire circumstances. Additionally, it allows emergency personal to respond quickly. Furthermore, it could be used in cars, boats, private aircrafts, cruise ships, and all types of water sports. It can also be used by individuals who hike, ski, or snowboard especially in remote locations.

"I know how many people lose their lives during flash floods every year and I wanted to design something to potentially prevent that, and increase the chance of survival," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2171. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

