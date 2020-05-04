InventHelp resents Apartment Balcony Sun/Shade (SOG-392)

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have lived in several apartments, and I noticed that while houses have shades on their balconies, apartments do not," said an inventor from Sacramento, Calif. "This inspired me to develop a convenient way to create a shaded area on a balcony."

He developed the patent-pending APARTMENT BALCONY SUN/SHADE to provide shade on an apartment balcony. The accessory keeps the balcony area from getting too hot. This ensures that individuals have a comfortable spot to rest and relax. It also makes it possible to enjoy sunsets and sunrises on the balcony. The device is usable for low- and high-rise apartments. Additionally, it is easy to set up.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SOG-392, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

