InventHelp Wins Lead Generation Award at 2021 AdSphere™ Awards

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InventHelp has been named the winner of a 2021 AdSphere™ Award in the category of Lead Generation – Miscellaneous. The Awards honor the top advertisers and brands in the direct-to-consumer television industry and are presented by DRMetrix, the leading industry research company. Winners will be recognized during PDMI West in San Diego on October 5, 2021.

The AdSphere™ awards recognize top advertisers and brands across a wide range of industry categories representing all facets of the direct-to-consumer television industry. The complete list of AdSphere™ Award winners can be found online at drmetrix.com/adsphere-awards.html.

"The direct-to-consumer television industry grew to over 19.8 billion on national cable and broadcast networks 2020," says Joseph Gray, CEO, DRMetrix. Since inception, the AdSphere™ research system has expanded its monitoring coverage to over 130 networks detecting over 75 million airings, 77,000 creatives, and over 13,000 direct-to-consumer brands.

About InventHelp

InventHelp was established in 1984. InventHelp's headquarters are located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, employing researchers, animators, writers as well as customer service representatives and other staff. InventHelp maintains the largest network of regional sales offices of any similar firm: 60+ cities in the US and Canada.

They can assist you in trying to submit your inventions or new product ideas to industry. They do not promise that you can obtain profits from their efforts. InventHelp can also refer you to an independent licensed patent attorney to provide a preliminary patent search and opinion. Based on the opinion, the attorney may then help prepare and file a US patent application for the idea with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

About DRMetrix

DRMetrix, the industry's leading television research company, monitors over 130 national television networks, tracking all short-form, 5-min, and long-form commercials that include web addresses, mobile app response, SMS, or toll free numbers. The AdSphere™ Awards recognizes top direct-to-consumer advertisers and brands across Brand/DR, Lead Generation, Short-Form Product, and Long-Form industry classifications.

Contact:

InventHelp

[email protected]

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

