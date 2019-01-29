InventHelpl Inventor Develops Children's Car-Set (HLW-2133)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to make life easier for myself and my children," said an inventor from North Miami Beach, Fla. "I came up with this idea to keep the seat-belt straps open so that I can place a child into the seat without the child sitting or lying on the straps."

He developed the BABE-EZ to hold the seat-belt straps on a car seat open. The accessories prevent the child from sitting or lying back on the straps while he or she is placed into the seat. This safeguards the child against injuries caused by sitting or lying on straps. The invention makes it easier for a parent or caregiver to place a child into the car seat. The devices eliminate hassles and frustrations. Additionally, they are adaptable for use with new and existing car seats.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HLW-2133, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

