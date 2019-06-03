Inventor Develops Effective Ear-Cleaning Device for Home Use (LVT-115)

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I use cotton swabs every day to clean my ears, but I still end up getting ear infections," said an inventor from Las Vegas, Nev. "I needed a better, safer way to clean my ears at home, which led me to come up with this convenient solution."

He developed the EAR DOCTOR to offer a quick and easy way to clean the ears. The device safely removes earwax buildup. The accessory eliminates the need to stick cotton swabs into the ear canal, which can be dangerous. It also is usable to drain water from the ear. The invention promotes healthy, happy ears. Furthermore, the accessory saves the user from having to pay a doctor to clean the ears.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-115, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

