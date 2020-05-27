Inventors are Getting Help With Ideas and Starting Their Entrepreneurial Journeys

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandler Innovations, the city's business incubation and entrepreneurial development program, is offering its Track One course that walks entrepreneurs through the proof of concept process and the creation of a minimum viable product.

The program focuses on helping entrepreneurs with ideas for products and services in the fields of technology and innovation.

"There were thirteen companies in the January 2020 Track One class," said Diana White, CEO of Chandler Innovations. "We hope to have a strong application turnout for the summer as well. This course is a critical step in product creation and customer discovery. Understanding how your solution solves a pain point for the customer leads to better chances of a rewarding product launch."

Jasmine Holmes, Program Instructor for Chandler Innovations, is the facilitator of the program. With over 15 years of graphic design and marketing experience, Holmes brings creative and analytical skills to help entrepreneurs work through the formation of their idea.

"Starting a new business can be challenging, and most fail within the first few years," said Holmes. "Our curriculum is designed to help entrepreneurs avoid pitfalls while putting them on the path to rapid growth. We're building strong businesses that, in turn, make Chandler a strong and thriving community."

The startups meet weekly for two hours to learn about new topics and review past content. Post-work is provided to help the founders apply what they have learned to their projects. Chandler Innovations also provides access to subject matter experts through a robust mentorship program. Applications are being reviewed now for an anticipated class start date of June 25, 2020. This program is offered at no cost due to the support of the City of Chandler.

Visit https://www.innovationsincubator.com/apply-now.html to learn more and apply to the program.

For more information about Chandler Innovations, visit innovationsincubator.com.

About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program for tech-focused businesses. The program is sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by Moonshot at NACET. Chandler Innovations offers four track-programs throughout the year for those who work, live or own property in Chandler. It also provides entrepreneurship mentoring and community events.

