Inventory Lending - Unlocking Working Capital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Horse Credit LLC ("IHC") offers an Inventory-Backed Revolving Line of Credit program which enables small-to-medium sized businesses to obtain additional working capital leveraged solely by the company's inventory. Our revolving lines of credit range from $500 thousand to $15 million for businesses with annual sales of $5 million or more. Our product allows companies to borrow up to 65% of the cost of the inventory and is designed to work across many industries throughout the U.S. We provide tailored solutions for companies selling business-to-business and direct-to-consumer (e-commerce).

IHC has identified many underserved businesses that must maintain large amounts of inventory to keep up with market demand or these companies simply need additional liquidity to finance business growth. These businesses may not be able to obtain sufficient working capital from traditional bank products as banks tend to focus on accounts receivable as the primary form of collateral. At IHC, we focus on inventory as the primary source of collateral whether the inventory is located at the company's warehouse, is in transit to a warehouse, or at a third-party facility.

Our program provides fast, flexible, and transparent solutions for growth stage businesses or businesses simply looking for additional liquidity. Our inventory-backed revolving lines of credit are designed to work alongside other sources of capital such as account receivable lenders, private equity, or even bank financing. IHC's vast experience in the industry makes the application and approval process fast and simple.

About Iron Horse Credit LLC

IHC provides fast, flexible, and transparent inventory revolving lines of credit from $500 thousand and up to $15MM for companies selling B2B and D2C across the U.S. For more information visit www.ironhorsecredit.com, email us at [email protected] or give us a call at 201-210-8541.

