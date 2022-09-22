Inventory Robots Market Size to Grow by USD 34.15 Million, Bastian Solutions LLC and Bossa Nova Robotics Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inventory Robots Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The inventory robots market has been segmented by product (hardware and solutions) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The inventory robots market size is expected to grow by USD 34.15 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Inventory Robots Market 2022-2026

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

The report on the inventory robots market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an updated analysis of the latest trends and drivers, the current global market scenario, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by an increase in automation by retailers to combat competition. However, the high cost of deployment is challenging the growth of the market. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The inventory robots market covers the following areas:

Inventory Robots Market Sizing

Inventory Robots Market Forecast

Inventory Robots Market Analysis

Key Companies Mentioned and their Offerings

Bastian Solutions LLC, Bossa Nova Robotics, Brain Corp., Fellow Inc., Grey Orange Pte. Ltd., Jabil Inc., Keonn Technologies, KION GROUP AG, MetraLabs GmbH, PAL Robotics SL, Simbe Robotics Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp. are some of the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Bastian Solutions LLC - The company offers the Scallogs robotic system, which provides goods-to-person order fulfillment system that is designed with dynamic storage and picking functionalities; this helps in e-commerce, retail, and distribution operations to streamline order fulfillment for small products.

Bossa Nova Robotics - The company offers a shelf scanning inventory robot that is six foot tall and designed to supplement or replace the tedious task of inventories.

Fellow Inc. - The company offers autonomous navigation and three-dimensional mapping software that enables robots to navigate in complex, dynamic environments while constantly re-mapping their environment.

Grey Orange Pte. Ltd. - The company offers GREY MATTER SOFTWARE in which the system instantaneously models best decisions to drive optimal workflows using machine learning and adaptive learning and solves to drive optimal decisions, efficient orchestration, and rapid execution across the entire fulfillment operation.

Jabil Inc. - The company offers a robot that detects holes on shelves and automatically generates replenishment lists along with the prioritization of out-of-stock alerts with supply chain integration.

The company offers a robot that detects holes on shelves and automatically generates replenishment lists along with the prioritization of out-of-stock alerts with supply chain integration. Keonn Technologies - The company offers Robin 200, which is a mobile and autonomous radio frequency identification system that automatically performs inventory of given space for retail stores or for low ceiling warehouses.

Inventory Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 34.15 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.37 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bastian Solutions LLC, Bossa Nova Robotics, Brain Corp., Fellow Inc., Grey Orange Pte. Ltd., Jabil Inc., Keonn Technologies, KION GROUP AG, MetraLabs GmbH, PAL Robotics SL, Simbe Robotics Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bastian Solutions LLC

Exhibit 89: Bastian Solutions LLC - Overview



Exhibit 90: Bastian Solutions LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Bastian Solutions LLC - Key news



Exhibit 92: Bastian Solutions LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Bossa Nova Robotics

Exhibit 93: Bossa Nova Robotics - Overview



Exhibit 94: Bossa Nova Robotics - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Bossa Nova Robotics - Key offerings

10.5 Fellow Inc.

Exhibit 96: Fellow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Fellow Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Fellow Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Grey Orange Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Grey Orange Pte. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Grey Orange Pte. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Grey Orange Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Jabil Inc.

Exhibit 102: Jabil Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Jabil Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Jabil Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Jabil Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Keonn Technologies

Exhibit 106: Keonn Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 107: Keonn Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Keonn Technologies - Key offerings

10.9 MetraLabs GmbH

Exhibit 109: MetraLabs GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 110: MetraLabs GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: MetraLabs GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 PAL Robotics SL

Exhibit 112: PAL Robotics SL - Overview



Exhibit 113: PAL Robotics SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: PAL Robotics SL - Key offerings

10.11 Simbe Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 115: Simbe Robotics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Simbe Robotics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Simbe Robotics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Simbe Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Zebra Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 119: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Zebra Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

