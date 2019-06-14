Invesco Advisers Announces Plan for Tender Offers for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Invesco High Income Trust II and Invesco Senior Income Trust

ATLANTA, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), announced today plans for tender offers for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE: VTA), Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE: VLT) and Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE: VVR) (each, a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds").

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund's Board of Trustees has approved the commencement (subject to certain conditions) prior to January 1, 2020, of a cash tender offer for up to 15% of the Fund's outstanding common shares of beneficial interest at a price per share equal to 98.5% of the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") per share.

Invesco High Income Trust II's Board of Trustees has approved the commencement (subject to certain conditions) prior to January 1, 2020, of a cash tender offer for up to 20% of the Fund's outstanding common shares of beneficial interest at a price per share equal to 98.5% of the Fund's NAV per share.

Invesco Senior Income Trust's Board of Trustees has approved the commencement (subject to certain conditions) prior to January 1, 2020, of a cash tender offer for up to 15% of the Fund's outstanding common shares of beneficial interest at a price per share equal to 98.5% of the Fund's NAV per share.

Each Fund will repurchase shares tendered and accepted in the respective tender offer in exchange for cash. In the event any tender offer is oversubscribed, shares will be repurchased on a pro rata basis. The commencement of the tender offers is pursuant to agreements between each Fund and Saba Capital Management, L.P. ("Saba") and certain associated parties. Pursuant to the agreements, Saba has agreed to be bound by certain standstill covenants.

The Funds have been advised that Saba will file copies of the agreements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as exhibits to its Schedule 13D.

TENDER OFFER STATEMENT

The above statements are not intended to constitute an offer to participate in the tender offers. Information about the tender offers, including their commencement, will be announced via future press releases. Shareholders will be notified in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, either by publication or mailing or both. The tender offers will be made only by an offer to purchase, a related letter of transmittal, and other documents to be filed with the SEC. Shareholders of the Funds should read the respective offer to purchase and tender offer statement and related exhibits when those documents are filed and become available, as they will contain important information about the tender offers. These and other filed documents will be available to investors for free both at the website of the SEC and from the Funds.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.NYSE: IVZ; www.invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. Each entity is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Common shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

NOT FDIC INSURED l MAY LOSE VALUE l NO BANK GUARANTEE

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

