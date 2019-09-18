Invesco Announces Appointment of New Trustees for Closed-End Funds

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) announced today that the Boards of Trustees (the "Boards") of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI), Invesco Bond Fund (VBF), Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV), Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA), Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT), Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund (IHTA), Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT), Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA), Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO), Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ), Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV), Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI), Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR), Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM), Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) and Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) (the "Funds") appointed Beth Ann Brown, Elizabeth Krentzman, Joel W. Motley, Daniel S. Vandivort and James D. Vaughn as trustees of the Funds effective September 17, 2019.

Each trustee currently serves on the boards of the open-end investment companies in the Invesco Funds complex, and also previously served on the boards of certain investment companies in the Oppenheimer Funds complex until 2019. Ms. Brown also serves as Director of Caron Engineering, Inc. and Vice President and Director of Grahamtastic Connection, a non-profit organization, and serves as an Independent Consultant. Ms. Krentzman is a member of the Boards of Trustees and Audit Committees of the University of Florida National Board Foundation and the University of Florida Law Center Association, Inc., as well as a member of the Board of Directors of the Cartica Funds (private investment funds). Mr. Motley also serves as an independent director of the Office of Finance of the Federal Home Loan Bank System and Managing Director of Carmona Motley, Inc., a privately held financial advisory firm. Mr. Vandivort is currently Treasurer, Chairman of the Audit and Finance Committee and Trustee of the Board of Trustees at Huntington Disease Foundation of America, and also serves as President of Flyway Advisory Services LLC, a consulting and property management company. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Vaughn formerly served as managing partner of the Denver office of Deloitte & Touche LLP, and held various positions in the Denver and New York offices during his 32-year career.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our 13 distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.1 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of August 31, 2019. For more information visit, www.invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products. It is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

