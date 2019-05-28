Invesco announces reorganization of the OppenheimerFunds ETFs into Invesco ETFs

Invesco Ltd.

May 28, 2019, 08:00 ET

ATLANTA, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) announced today the reorganization of the OppenheimerFunds ETFs into Invesco ETFs.  The funds were reorganized as part of the successful completion of Invesco's acquisition of MassMutual asset management affiliate OppenheimerFunds, which was announced on May 24, 2019. 

Effective after the close of business on May 24, 2019, all of the OppenheimerFunds ETFs were reorganized into corresponding newly created exchange-traded funds of Invesco's family of ETFs in a tax-free transaction.  The chart below lists the OppenhemerFunds ETFs which have been reorganized into Invesco ETFs:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II

Ticker

Target Fund

Cusip

Acquiring Fund

Cusip

REEM

Oppenheimer Emerging
Markets Revenue ETF

68386C864

Invesco Emerging Markets
Revenue ETF

46138G839

REDV

Oppenheimer Emerging
Markets Ultra Dividend
Revenue ETF

68386C740

Invesco Emerging Markets
Ultra Dividend Revenue
ETF

46138G821

ESGF

Oppenheimer Global
ESG Revenue ETF

68386C781

Invesco Global ESG
Revenue ETF

46138G813

RGLB

Oppenheimer Global
Revenue ETF

68386C765

Invesco Global Revenue
ETF

46138G797

REFA

Oppenheimer International
Revenue ETF

68386C757

Invesco International
Revenue ETF

46138G789

RIDV

Oppenheimer
International Ultra
Dividend Revenue ETF

68386C732

Invesco International Ultra
Dividend Revenue ETF

46138G771

OVOL

Oppenheimer Russell
1000®Low Volatility
Factor ETF

68386C666

Invesco Russell 1000®
Low Volatility Factor ETF

46138G763

OMOM

Oppenheimer Russell
1000® Momentum Factor
ETF

68386C682

Invesco Russell 1000®
Momentum Factor ETF

46138G755

OQAL

Oppenheimer Russell
1000® Quality Factor
ETF

68386C674

Invesco Russell 1000®
Quality Factor ETF

46138G748

OSIZ

Oppenheimer Russell
1000® Size Factor ETF

68386C690

Invesco Russell 1000®
Size Factor ETF

46138G730

OVLU

Oppenheimer Russell
1000® Value Factor ETF

68386C658

Invesco Russell 1000®
Value Factor ETF

46138G722

OYLD

Oppenheimer Russell
1000® Yield Factor ETF

68386C716

Invesco Russell 1000®
Yield Factor ETF

46138G714

RWL

Oppenheimer S&P 500
Revenue ETF

68386C104

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue
ETF

46138G698

RWW

Oppenheimer S&P
Financials Revenue ETF

68386C807

Invesco S&P Financials
Revenue ETF

46138G680

RWK

Oppenheimer S&P
MidCap 400 Revenue
ETF

68386C203

Invesco S&P MidCap 400
Revenue ETF

46138G672

RWJ

Oppenheimer S&P
SmallCap 600 Revenue
ETF

68386C302

Invesco S&P SmallCap
600 Revenue ETF

46138G664

RDIV

Oppenheimer S&P Ultra
Dividend Revenue ETF

68386C401

Invesco S&P Ultra
Dividend Revenue ETF

46138G656

OMFL

Oppenheimer Russell
1000® Dynamic
Multifactor ETF

68386C724

Invesco Russell 1000®
Dynamic Multifactor ETF

46138J619

OMFS

Oppenheimer Russell
2000® Dynamic
Multifactor ETF

68386C112

Invesco Russell 2000®
Dynamic Multifactor ETF

46138J593

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust

Ticker

Target Fund

Cusip

Acquiring Fund

Cusip

ESGL

Oppenheimer ESG
Revenue ETF

68386C773

Invesco ESG Revenue
ETF

46138J627

OMFL

Oppenheimer Russell
1000® Dynamic
Multifactor ETF

68386C724

Invesco Russell 1000®
Dynamic Multifactor ETF

46138J619

OMFS

Oppenheimer Russell
2000® Dynamic
Multifactor ETF

68386C112

Invesco Russell 2000®
Dynamic Multifactor ETF

46138J593

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. NYSE: IVZ; www.invesco.com.

Important Risk Information

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed and Fund returns may not match the returns of its index. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the funds.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, 150,000 or 200,000 Shares.

Shares are not FDIC insured, may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800 983 0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

