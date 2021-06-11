Invesco Expands Longstanding Partnership with Nasdaq with Two New Thematic Technology ETFs

ATLANTA, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset manager, announced today the launch of two new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that capture timely technology themes – biotechnology and semiconductors. The new ETFs will track the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index. These indexes, which are maintained by Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq), are the longest-standing benchmarks for each of the themes that have increased in relevance through the current events of the past year.

Through a partnership with Nasdaq, Invesco will waive advisory fees of IBBQ and SOXQ until December 17, 2021, effectively bringing the total expense ratio of each ETF to 0 basis points until December 17, 2021.

Beginning today the following new ETFs will trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market:

- Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ)

- Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ)

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Nasdaq in order to offer investors another way to access innovative companies currently shaping the way we live and work," said Anna Paglia, Global Head of ETFs & Indexed Strategies at Invesco. "There has never been a more relevant moment for these two themes, and we are happy that we could ensure investors now have the most cost-effective way to invest in Nasdaq-listed companies through indexes that have been live for almost three decades."

In the last year, the advances of technology – in which semiconductors are critical – deeply impacted the way people engaged during the pandemic. The biotechnology space has paved society's way out of the pandemic. The past year has underscored the importance of these companies, which are often well-positioned to capitalize on transformative technology themes, as these companies continue to expand their critical roles in society. Now Invesco is able to bring these strategies to market through two new ETFs that will be the most competitively priced products in their respective categories.

"Adding these two ETFs bolsters our already robust offerings in the technology sector and thematic industries within that sector," said Paglia. "Invesco continues to expand its ETF offerings to provide clients with the ability to select the exposures to help them produce the best outcomes."

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) provides broad and significant access to over 270 innovative biotechnology companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market. Constituents include a high concentration of companies that were crucial to Covid vaccines and treatments, as well as to the continued growth of genomics, wellness and advanced medical therapeutics. IBBQ is modified market cap-weighted and includes large-, mid- and small-cap companies at every stage of growth. After December 17, 2021, it will have a total expense ratio of 19 basis points, making it the most cost-effective way to access the biotechnology theme.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) tracks an index that has been following the 30 largest names in semiconductor design and manufacturing for nearly 30 years, before the advent of smartphones and widespread adoption of laptops. Though the interest in semiconductors has evolved, the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index continues to provide undiluted exposure to the semiconductor sector, through a straightforward methodology that offers a simple definition of what constitutes a company included in the theme. As recent demand for semiconductors has outpaced supply, there is potential for further growth in the space. After December 17, 2021, SOXQ will offer access to these companies at the cost-effective total expense ratio of 19 basis points, making SOXQ 16 basis points less than the next least expensive ETF in the category.

"Nasdaq is proud to be the exchange partner to a global community of healthcare and semiconductor leaders," said Lauren Dillard, Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Intelligence for Nasdaq. "Leveraging our rules-based and transparent indexes, we are pleased to build on our partnership with Invesco, bringing investment products that enable investors to gain meaningful exposure to the pioneering companies who are transforming tomorrow."

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (TickerNYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. Invesco managed US $1.4 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Not a Deposit | Not FDIC Insured | Not Guaranteed by the Bank | May Lose Value | Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency

Important Information

An investment cannot be made directly into an index.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Investments focused in a particular industry, such as semiconductor and biotechnology, and sector, such as information technology and healthcare, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

Stocks of small and mid-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and the Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. or its affiliates (NASDAQ OMX, with its affiliates, are referred to as the "Corporations"). The Corporations have no liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of the Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF or the Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF. "NASDAQ®" is a registered trademark and is used under license.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000 Shares.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800 983 0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco's retail products and private placements. It is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

NA5576

Contact: Stephanie Diiorio, 212 278 9037 [email protected]

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.invesco.com

