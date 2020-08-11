Invesco Ltd. Announces July 31, 2020 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,195.3 billion, an increase of 4.4% versus previous month-end. The firm achieved total net inflows of $5.1 billion this month. Overall net long-term inflows were $4.0 billion driven by net long-term inflows in the institutional channel of $5.9 billion from all regions and asset classes during the month, reflecting the global and diversified nature of our pipeline. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $1.1 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $38 billion. FX increased AUM by $7.3 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through July 31 were $1,176.6 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through July 31 were $883.5 billion.

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed

Income

Balanced

Money

Market

Alternatives

July 31, 2020 (a)

$1,195.3

$575.1

$270.4

$64.6

$111.9

$173.3

June 30, 2020

$1,145.2

$544.9

$260.7

$60.9

$111.5

$167.2

May 31, 2020

$1,142.5

$532.9

$261.9

$59.9

$118.8

$169.0

April 30, 2020

$1,118.6

$510.1

$259.8

$57.6

$124.1

$167.0

Active (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed

Income

Balanced

Money

Market

Alternatives

July 31, 2020 (a)

$893.7

$331.1

$238.5

$63.8

$111.8

$148.5

June 30, 2020

$863.5

$316.6

$230.1

$60.1

$111.5

$145.2

May 31, 2020

$860.3

$311.7

$223.8

$59.1

$118.8

$146.9

April 30, 2020

$849.3

$302.6

$220.0

$56.9

$124.0

$145.8

Passive (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed

Income

Balanced

Money

Market

Alternatives

July 31, 2020 (a)

$301.6

$244.0

$31.9

$0.8

$0.1

$24.8

June 30, 2020

$281.7

$228.3

$30.6

$0.8

$0.0

$22.0

May 31, 2020

$282.2

$221.2

$38.1

$0.8

$0.0

$22.1

April 30, 2020

$269.3

$207.5

$39.8

$0.7

$0.1

$21.2


a)

Preliminary – subject to adjustment. 

b)

Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates.  Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin      404-724-4248
Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt         404-439-3070

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

