Invesco Ltd. Announces July 31, 2020 Assets Under Management
Aug 11, 2020, 16:15 ET
ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,195.3 billion, an increase of 4.4% versus previous month-end. The firm achieved total net inflows of $5.1 billion this month. Overall net long-term inflows were $4.0 billion driven by net long-term inflows in the institutional channel of $5.9 billion from all regions and asset classes during the month, reflecting the global and diversified nature of our pipeline. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $1.1 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $38 billion. FX increased AUM by $7.3 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through July 31 were $1,176.6 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through July 31 were $883.5 billion.
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
Equity
|
Fixed
Income
|
Balanced
|
Money
Market
|
Alternatives
|
July 31, 2020 (a)
|
$1,195.3
|
$575.1
|
$270.4
|
$64.6
|
$111.9
|
$173.3
|
June 30, 2020
|
$1,145.2
|
$544.9
|
$260.7
|
$60.9
|
$111.5
|
$167.2
|
May 31, 2020
|
$1,142.5
|
$532.9
|
$261.9
|
$59.9
|
$118.8
|
$169.0
|
April 30, 2020
|
$1,118.6
|
$510.1
|
$259.8
|
$57.6
|
$124.1
|
$167.0
|
Active (b)
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
Equity
|
Fixed
Income
|
Balanced
|
Money
Market
|
Alternatives
|
July 31, 2020 (a)
|
$893.7
|
$331.1
|
$238.5
|
$63.8
|
$111.8
|
$148.5
|
June 30, 2020
|
$863.5
|
$316.6
|
$230.1
|
$60.1
|
$111.5
|
$145.2
|
May 31, 2020
|
$860.3
|
$311.7
|
$223.8
|
$59.1
|
$118.8
|
$146.9
|
April 30, 2020
|
$849.3
|
$302.6
|
$220.0
|
$56.9
|
$124.0
|
$145.8
|
Passive (b)
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
Equity
|
Fixed
Income
|
Balanced
|
Money
Market
|
Alternatives
|
July 31, 2020 (a)
|
$301.6
|
$244.0
|
$31.9
|
$0.8
|
$0.1
|
$24.8
|
June 30, 2020
|
$281.7
|
$228.3
|
$30.6
|
$0.8
|
$0.0
|
$22.0
|
May 31, 2020
|
$282.2
|
$221.2
|
$38.1
|
$0.8
|
$0.0
|
$22.1
|
April 30, 2020
|
$269.3
|
$207.5
|
$39.8
|
$0.7
|
$0.1
|
$21.2
|
a)
|
Preliminary – subject to adjustment.
|
b)
|
Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.
Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin 404-724-4248
Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070
SOURCE Invesco Ltd.