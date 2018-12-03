Invesco Ltd. Announces November 30, 2018 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $926.0 billion, a decrease of less than 0.1%. The decrease was driven by net long-term outflows and non-management fee earning AUM outflows, offset by favorable market returns, higher money market AUM, foreign exchange and reinvested distributions. FX increased AUM by $0.2 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through November 30 were $935.4 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through November 30 were $696.7 billion.

Total Assets Under Management (in billions) Total Equity Fixed Income Balanced Money Market Alternatives November 30, 2018(a) $926.0 $420.2 $223.5 $52.8 $91.6(b) $137.9 October 31, 2018 $926.1 $417.9 $226.0 $53.8 $88.8 $139.6 September 30, 2018 $980.9 $460.6 $234.3 $57.0 $86.3 $142.7 August 31, 2018 $988.0 $464.0 $235.4 $57.6 $88.7 $142.3 Active (c) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed Income Balanced Money Market Alternatives November 30, 2018(a) $690.0 $257.0 $162.8 $52.8 $91.6(b) $125.8 October 31, 2018 $688.7 $255.8 $163.7 $53.8 $88.8 $126.6 September 30, 2018 $727.0 $283.5 $170.4 $57.0 $86.3 $129.8 August 31, 2018 $734.9 $287.7 $171.3 $57.6 $88.7 $129.6 Passive (c) (in billions) Total Equity Fixed Income Balanced Money Market Alternatives November 30, 2018(a) $236.0 $163.2 $60.7 $0.0 $0.0(b) $12.1 October 31, 2018 $237.4 $162.1 $62.3 $0.0 $0.0 $13.0 September 30, 2018 $253.9 $177.1 $63.9 $0.0 $0.0 $12.9 August 31, 2018 $253.1 $176.3 $64.1 $0.0 $0.0 $12.7

(a) Preliminary – subject to adjustment.

(b) Preliminary - ending money market AUM include $84.7 billion in institutional money market AUM.

(c) Passive AUM include index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.NYSE: IVZ; www.invesco.com.

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.invesco.com

